Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Chelsea FC

Paul Merson says he cannot envisage anything other than a Chelsea FC victory when the Blues travel to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea FC have made a solid start to the new season in their first full campaign under new boss Thomas Tuchel, and they began the weekend in second place in the table and level on points with leaders Manchester United.

The south west London side kicked off their Champions League title defence with a 1-0 victory over Zenit Saint-Petersburg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Blues have won three of their four games in the English top flight this season as they aim to try and win the trophy for the first time since 2017.

Spurs, meanwhile, head into Sunday’s showdown licking their wounds after the disappointment of their 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last weekend.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that Chelsea FC will be too strong for their London rivals, and he is tipping the south west London side to claim a 2-1 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for sportskeeda, Merson said: “I don’t see anything other than a Chelsea win.

“As for Spurs, this has been the way for quite a while now. They get to a certain place and start playing well, but suddenly, they face a struggling side and lose rather comprehensively!

“Crystal Palace scored two late goals, but Spurs never looked like winning even when it was 1-0.

“I watched Chelsea play against Zenit in the Champions League and Romelu Lukaku didn’t have too many chances.

“However, he popped up to score the match-winner with a brilliant goal and that is exactly what he brings to the team – I fancy him to score every time he plays!

“The fans will be up for this one and I predict Chelsea to be too strong for Spurs on the night.”

Tottenham started the weekend in seventh place in the Premier League table, after having won their three opening games of the season before their loss to Palace last weekend.

Chelsea FC are in League Cup action on Wednesday night when they host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. Tottenham will travel to Wolves in the League Cup third round on the same night.

