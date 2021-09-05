‘We don’t know’: John Barnes reacts to Man United’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo

John Barnes believes that Manchester United’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo will help top bring the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford – but he is unlikely to boost their title hopes.

The 36-year-old has returned to Old Trafford in a blockbuster transfer deal from Juventus 12 years after he left the club to sign for Real Madrid back in 2009.

Ronaldo will now be aiming to help Manchester United to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League trophy since their final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013 and Ronaldo will be keen to add another medal to his collection.

However, former Liverpool FC and England winger Barnes is not sure that Ronaldo will give enough to propel Manchester United to the title, despite admitting that it is an exciting signing for Red Devils fans.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Barnes said: “From the point of view of the prodigal son returning home it’s fantastic.

“Of course, they’re not getting the Cristiano Ronaldo that they had or that Real Madrid had.

“But getting back a talisman and one of the greatest players that ever lived – not so much now because he’s 36 and on the way down – is a good signing for them.

“How will it affect the other players? They’ve seen one player leave already in Dan James and we’re probably not going to see as much of Marcus Rashford. Is that going to help the balance of the team?

“We don’t know, so we’ll have to wait and see. I think a lot of it had to do with nostalgia. Obviously he’s a very good player, don’t get me wrong.

“If he’s going to cost as much as his salary costs and he’s going to help for a year, from a financial point of view they can afford it presumably.

“I don’t necessarily think it will make them any better in terms of winning the league. But there’s a feel-good factor and the fans like it, so I suppose the Glazers will get a bit of respite from the fans. I think it’s a good move.”

Ronaldo could make his first appearance of the season for Manchester United when they host Newcastle United on Saturday.

