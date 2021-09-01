Wes Brown rates Man United’s Premier League title chances after Cristiano Ronaldo signing

Wes Brown believes that Manchester United are destined to be one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season following the re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 36-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Red Devils, with the option for a further year, after Manchester United agreed a transfer fee with Juventus.

Ronaldo, who has won more than 30 major trophies in his career, will now be hoping to help Manchester United mount a serious Premier League title challenge this season.

The Portugal international won multiple titles with the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson during his first spell at the club, before his eventual transfer to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

Manchester United finished in second place and without a trophy last season, and former Red Devils defender Brown feels that Ronaldo could help to take them to the next level.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Brown said: “He’ll be bringing great standards.

“He’s world class, he’s an experienced leader, he’s fully developed, he knows exactly what to do, and the young lads will watch him and I’m sure they will be taking all sorts of tips from him.

“He’s one of the fittest 36-year-olds out there in the world and he’ll know what his body is capable of. Once he has that shirt on and runs on the pitch, he’ll want to score, win games, help the team and win trophies. He’s not come back to just get paid, he’ll want to help Ole build this new team.

“On the pitch he’s the guy that can win you games, everyone understood that in our team. He worked very hard to get where he is. He’s the one who you knew that he could do it, he could pull something off and do something special and help us achieve really big things.

“Ole will just tell him to do what he does. The way he plays is the way that Manchester United play, quick and on the counter. He won’t have any problem with that, we’ve been playing like that for a while and he’ll fit in really well.

“You have to believe we can [win the title this season]. Look at the signings we’ve made this summer – they’re quality signings!

“You have to put Manchester United in the title race.”

Ronaldo could make his first Premier League appearance of the season for Manchester United when they take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford after the international break, on 11 September.

