‘They should win this one’: Paul Merson predicts West Ham United v Man United

Paul Merson is tipping Manchester United to snatch a narrow 1-0 victory away to West Ham United on Sunday.

The Red Devils started this weekend at the top of the Premier League table, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men having taken 10 points from their opening four games in the top flight.

Manchester United won back-to-back games over Newcastle United and Wolves in the top flight as they bounced back from their 1-1 draw with Southampton back in August.

Solskjaer’s side suffered their first competitive defeat of the season on Tuesday night when they were beaten 2-1 by Young Boys in the Champions League in Switzerland.

The Norwegian manager will be desperate for his side to bounce back this weekend as they aim to lay the foundations for a serious Premier League title challenge this season.

West Ham will be without key forward Michail Antonio for Sunday’s clash due to suspension, after he was sent off in their 0-0 draw away to Southampton.

Former Arsenal star Merson reckons that David Moyes’ side are likely to struggle without the Jamaica international and he is backing Manchester United to emerge victorious with a narrow victory in east London.

Writing in his column for sportskeeda, Merson said: “If Michail Antonio was playing, I’d give West Ham every chance in this game. Unfortunately, he isn’t, so I’m really not sure how they could cope without him.

“Manchester United are not really playing well – the results they’ve got so far in the Premier League have simply papered over their cracks.

“They were really fortunate against Wolves and as I mentioned earlier, the game against Newcastle United was evenly matched for a while. The Champions League loss against Young Boys will serve as a kick up the backside for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co – it should liven them up for this one.

“They got a wake-up call at the right time and now they know that they will get beaten in the Premier League if they perform as poorly as they did in midweek.

“That said, Manchester United have looked quite solid at the back domestically and with Antonio out, they should win this one.”

Manchester United, who finished in second place and without a trophy last term, will face West Ham United once again in midweek – this time at Old Trafford when they host the Hammers in the third round of the League Cup.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip