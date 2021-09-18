Michael Owen delivers his prediction for West Ham United v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to bounce back from their Champions League disappointment in midweek with a 2-1 victory at West Ham United on Sunday.

The Red Devils squandered a 1-0 lead as Young Boys mounted a second-half comeback to claim the three points thanks to a 2-1 win in their Champions League group opener on Tuesday night in Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted the opener for the visitors during the Champions League clash as he scored his third goal in three games since his return to the club from Juventus last month.

Manchester United now switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to east London to take on the Hammers on Sunday.

The Red Devils have won three of their four opening games in the top flight this season and they will be looking to seal the three points to support a Premier League title challenge this term.

West Ham will be without the suspended Michail Antonio for the clash after he was sent off for two bookings during the draw at Southampton last weekend.

Former Manchester United and England star Owen feels that the visitors will have too much for the Hammers – and he is backing a Ronaldo-inspired Red Devils side to claim the three points.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “There’s only one place to start, the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“With three goals in three games the great man is back with a bang.

“I can’t say I’m surprised, I predicted him to score over 20 goals this season, I might be wrong though, maybe he’ll score 30! He may be 36 but top-level movement and striker instincts don’t age.

Speaking of strikers, Michail Antonio has been in outstanding form for David Moyes’ side. He’s always had the physical tools but now he’s consistently adding goals, he must be a nightmare to play against.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Antonio score here [Antonio is actually suspended and will not play on Sunday] but I still fancy United to win.

“United are the league’s joint top scorers and I think they will just have too much firepower.”

West Ham – who started the weekend in eighth place in the table – have only won seven of their 50 Premier League games against Manchester United, with the Red Devils triumphing in 30 of their previous meetings (along with 13 draws).

