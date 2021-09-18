Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for West Ham v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to claim a 2-0 victory away to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils have been dusting themselves down in recent days after they suffered their first defeat of the season with a 2-1 loss to Young Boys in midweek.

Despite their European hiccup, Manchester United have been in good form domestically, and they headed into this weekend’s round of fixtures having won three of their four games in the top flight.

West Ham United have made a strong start to the season too, with David Moyes’ men having won two and drawn two of their opening four games in the Premier League in an unbeaten start.

Manchester United will be keen to claim the three points as they look to establish themselves as one of the main challengers for the Premier League title this season.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that the visitors will have too much for the east London outfit on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “West Ham striker Michail Antonio is suspended for this game which is a massive blow for them.

“I know Manchester United were far from impressive in the Champions League in midweek but I don’t think it will stop them from making it out of their group.

“If anything, it could be beneficial. The hype around Cristiano Ronaldo’s return might have meant a few people were getting carried away but that defeat should focus them, and remind them how much work they have got to do.”

Manchester United will take on Aston Villa, Everton and Leicester City in their next three Premier League games after Sunday’s clash.

First though, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will switch their focus to League Cup affairs and their home clash against West Ham United in the third round at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

