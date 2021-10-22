Jamie Carragher heaped praise on Emile Smith Rowe after he scored and made an assist in Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Aston Villa at The Emirates on Friday night.

Arsenal were looking to get back to winning ways at the Emirates Stadium after the Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in north London on Monday night.

The Gunners broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Thomas Partey scored his first Premier League goal for Arsenal after he steered a header past Emiliano Martinez.

Arsenal doubled their advantage before the break when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang managed to beat Martinez at the second attempt after the former Gunners goalkeeper stopped the Gabon international’s penalty.

Smith Rowe appeared to put the result beyond doubt when the English midfielder scored a superb solo goal in 56th minute to give the home side a commanding 3-0 lead.

However, Jacob Ramsey netted with eight minutes left to play to ensure a nervy end to the Premier League clash.

Asked to name his man of the match during Sky Sports coverage of Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Aston Villa, Carragher said:

“Emile Smith Rowe – the goal probably just tips for him. I’ve been so impressed with so many players of Arsenal. But the goal and the assist for Emile Smith Rowe.”

Smith Rowe has scored two goals and has made two assists in nine games in the Premier League this season.

The 21-year-old netted four times in 33 appearances in the English top flight last term to establish himself as a regular in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal will take on Leicester City in the King Power Stadium in their next Premier League fixture next Saturday before the Gunners host Watford at The Emirates on 7 November.

