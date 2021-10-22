Piers Morgan hails 21-year-old after Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa

Outspoken Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan lavished praise on Emile Smith Rowe after the Gunners youngster helped to secure a 3-1 win over Aston Villa at The Emirates on Friday night.

Arsenal broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Thomas Partey managed to guide a header past Emiliano Martinez from a corner to settle the home side.

The Gunners doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored after his former team-mate Martinez saved his initial effort from the spot.

Smith Rowe put the result beyond doubt when his deflected strike beat the Argentinian goalkeeper to extend Arsenal’s unbeaten run to six games in the Premier League.

Jacob Ramsey reduced the deficit in the 82nd minute with a brilliant finish but Arsenal hung on to secure three points in the Friday night fixture.

Arsenal shareholder Morgan took to Twitter to hail Smith Rowe’s performance in the north London side’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Morgan wrote on Twitter: “FT: 3-1. Excellent performance, ⁦@Arsenal⁩ . This guy was immense. ⁦@emilesmithrowe”

Smith Rowe, who scored four times in 33 games in the Premier League last term, has netted two goals and has made two assists in nine games in the Premier League this term.

Arsenal will make the trip to Leicester City in their next Premier League game on Saturday 30 October.

The Gunners host Watford in their first home game in November as Mikel Arteta’s side look to build upon their recent form.

