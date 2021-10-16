Mikel Arteta replies when asked if Alexandre Lacazette is leaving Arsenal in January

Mikel Arteta remained coy when asked if Alexandre Lacazette could be on his way out of Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The French striker’s situation at The Emirates has become a talking point over the last few months due to the fact that his contract with the Gunners is set to expire at the end of the season.

There has been no official word on whether the Frenchman will be signing a new contract, and he will be free to speak to foreign clubs about a move in January, and potentially leave for free next summer.

Lacazette, 30, is yet to start a Premier League game this season and has only made two substitute appearances in seven top-flight fixtures so far.

However, the forward has scored two goals and made one assist in two League Cup games so far this term.

Arteta was asked directly if Lacazette could be on his way out of Arsenal in January last week at a news conference, and the Spaniard refused to give a definitive answer.

Asked whether Lacazette could leave in January, Arteta said: “We are focusing on getting the best out of Laca and he shows every day his commitment is here.

“We just want to give him the right minutes so that he can show his quality and help the team to do better.”

Meanwhile, Arteta also stated his belief that Emile Smith Rowe is capable of adding more goals to his game.

The young midfielder has been in fine form for the Gunners lately and has managed two goals and one assist in eight games in all competitions.

Asked if the 20-year-old needs to add more goals to his game, Arteta replied: “I think the intention, the hunger and the ambition should be there. He’s capable of doing it.

“We want to ask players [to do] things they can achieve, and I’m sure Emile can improve that part of his game. He’s so willing to do it.

“He’s working on it almost every day and he’s asking the right questions. He’s getting better because he has a real hunger.”

