Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reacts to being names Premier League manager of the month

Mikel Arteta has revealed his delight at being named the Premier League manager of the month for September following Arsenal’s impressive run of form.

The Spaniard beat the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola to scoop the award as his Arsenal side bounced back from the disappointment of losing their opening three games of the season.

Arsenal notched up wins over Norwich City and Burnley, before a thrilling 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.

The Gunners also booked their place in the fourth round of the League Cup with a 3-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon at The Emirates last month.

Arteta beat the likes of Guardiola, Klopp, Graham Potter and Dean Smith to win the award and the Spaniard could not hide his delight at landing the prize.

Arteta was quoted as saying by Metro: “It’s a great feeling, it means we went on a good run and won matches.

“But for me it’s much more than that. It’s about the people involved, the people who work with me and how grateful I am to have them.

“The level of trust, implication and passion that they show working alongside me every day, that gives me the strength and then the belief in the players that they can do it, and that they are good enough to win matches and that we believe in them.”

Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by Brighton just before the international break and Arteta will be keen for his side to bounce back when they take on Crystal Palace at home on Monday 18 October.

The Gunners are looking to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished eighth and without a trophy last season. They currently sit in 11th place in the table and four points adrift of the top four.

Liverpool FC legend Jamie Carragher recently claimed that Arsenal could be the one team to cause an upset and challenge for a top-four finish this season.

“The team that I think is worth watching closely as the season evolves is Arsenal,” said Carragher.

“If they can get the consistency into their young side, the lack of European football can be a massive help for Mikel Arteta as he spends more time with his players on the training ground.

“I think it is too soon for them to qualify for the Champions League, but of the chasing pack they may prove themselves best equipped to challenge.”

