Mikel Arteta provides fresh update on Alexandre Lacazette’s Arsenal future

Mikel Arteta once again remained coy when quizzed about the future of Alexandre Lacazette after he netted a last-gasp equaliser in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The French striker netted his first Premier League goal of the season in dramatic circumstances when he game off the bench and fired home an equaliser in the 95th minute at The Emirates.

Arsenal had been trailing 2-1 after Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side had cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s early opener and taken the lead thanks to goals from Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard in the second half.

Lacazette has struggled to hold down a regular spot in Arteta’s team so far this season and the Frenchman is yet to start a game in the Premier League, although he has scored two goals and made one assist in two League Cup games.

The 30-year-old’s future has become a talking point lately because his contract at The Emirates is due to expire at the end of this season.

However, Arteta is clearly happy with how Lacazette is performing and highlighted his importance to the team after Monday’s draw.

Asked about Lacazette’s future and whether Arsenal can afford to lose him, Arteta said: “Well, we have him!

“He’s our player, and he shows real commitment so I’m not thinking about anything. I’m thinking about how to get the best out of him, and tonight he showed a real big moment and how much he cares about the team.”

Arteta also went on to admit that his Arsenal team are missing the presence of Granit Xhaka in midfield as the Switzerland international continues to recover from a knee injury that’s expected to keep him out until the new year.

“We know the important of Granit, what he brings to the team, the maturity, the reading of the game, consistency that he brings to the squad and the balance,” Arteta said.

“He’s not available and he’s not going to be available for three or four months, we know that, and I totally believe in the other players.

“It’s not about him and today it was more of a collective issue with the lack of composure that we have on the ball in that half. That’s where we suffered and obviously the areas where we lost the ball today to give the goals away.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip