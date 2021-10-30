‘Wow’: Alan Shearer and Peter Schmeichel react to Arsenal star’s display at Leicester City

Alan Shearer and Peter Schmeichel were among the ex-players to heap praise on Aaron Ramsdale during Arsenal's 2-0 win at Leicester City

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Saturday 30 October 2021, 14:24 UK
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer and Peter Schmeichel both took to social media to applaud Aaron Ramsdale after the Arsenal goalkeeper pulled off a brilliant save in the first half of the Gunners’ 2-0 win at Leicester City.

Ramsdale has been settling in well to life at Arsenal and has established himself as the main man between the posts for Mikel Arteta’s side since his summer transfer from Sheffield United.

Arsenal started Saturday’s game brightly and raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe.

But it was Ramsdale’s save shortly before half-time that drew the most praise from the pundits watching on, with England legend Shearer and ex-Manchester United star both chiming in after the goalkeeper’s brilliant stop from James Maddison’s free-kick.

Posting on Twitter after the save from Ramsdale, Shearer said: “Wow. What a save that is from Aaron Ramsdale. #LEIARS”

And Schmeichel added in his own tweet: “Best save I’ve seen for years by Ramsdale.”

Alan Shearer Arsenal FC tweet

Celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan was also quick to salute Ramsdale following his spectacular save.

Morgan tweeted: “Another moment of brilliance from @AaronRamsdale98 – a top class goalkeeper with a fantastic commanding presence. Love him.”

The English goalkeeper continued his fine form in the second half, producing a number of important saves to help keep Brendan Rodgers’ men at bay and earning himself the man-of-the-match award.

Ramsdale has started seven of Arsenal’s 10 games in the Premier League this season since having ousted Bernd Leno as the club’s number one choice between the posts.

Saturday’s win lifted the Gunners up into fifth place in the table as Mikel Arteta’s men continued their gradual improvement in recent weeks, with the teams around them in action later in the weekend.

The Gunners – who finished eighth and without a trophy last term – will return to action on Sunday when they host Watford at The Emirates in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Man United
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘Wow’: Alan Shearer and Peter Schmeichel react to Arsenal star’s display at Leicester City
Jurgen Klopp
Dortmund chief confirms Liverpool FC interest in Jude Bellingham
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts the scoreline of Liverpool FC v Brighton
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts the winner of Tottenham Hotspur v Man United
Related Articles

Home »
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Man United
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘Wow’: Alan Shearer and Peter Schmeichel react to Arsenal star’s display at Leicester City
Jurgen Klopp
Dortmund chief confirms Liverpool FC interest in Jude Bellingham
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts the scoreline of Liverpool FC v Brighton
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts the winner of Tottenham Hotspur v Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network