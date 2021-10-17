Michael Owen predicts the scoreline of Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at The Emirates on Monday night.

The Gunners will be looking to extend their four-game unbeaten run in the Premier League to close ground on their top-six rivals.

Arsenal were held to a goalless draw with Brighton at the Amex Stadium last time out to leave the north London side in mid-table in the Premier League.

Before that, Mikel Arteta’s side beat Burnley, Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur to ease some of the pressure on the Spanish head coach after a slow start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Crystal Palace have only recorded one win in the Premier League since Patrick Vieira took over the reins from Roy Hodgson in the summer, securing a 3-0 victory over Spurs.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is predicting that Arsenal will claim a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

“All credit to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal as they seem to have turned their season around,” Owen told BetVictor.

“I don’t think the performances have been fantastic, but they badly needed wins and that’s now 10 points from 12. A win here and they can begin to start thinking about a top-six push.

“Palace have drawn their last two but showed loads of character to come back from two down to draw with Leicester last time. Vieira is doing a good job but still needs to claim a few more wins.

“I’m sure it’ll be a special day for Vieira to manage against Arsenal, I just don’t think his side will have enough quality. I think Arsenal will narrowly edge it. I’ll say 2-1.”

Arsenal have only managed one win in their last six meetings with Crystal Palace to highlight how tricky this fixture has proven for the Gunners over the past three years.

The north London side ended their five-game winless run against Palace with a 3-1 victory over Roy Hodgson’s side in May thanks to goals from Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli.

Former Arsenal captain Vieira has admitted that it’ll be “emotional” to return to his former employers in the London clash on Monday night.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Vieira said in the lead-up to the game.

“I had a chance to play for this club for nine years – I arrived when I was a kid and left as a man.

“This is the club where I played my best football so obviously going back will be emotional. But I will put that on the side because what is important for us is to perform well and try to get the points.”

