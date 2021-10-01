‘Top player’: Arsenal summer signing Albert Sambi Lokonga tipped for bright future

Albert Sambi Lokonga has a bright future ahead of him with Arsenal, according to his former team-mate Josh Cullen.

Lokonga has been settling into life at Arsenal this season after the Gunners moved to sign him from Anderlecht in July for a fee believed to be around £17.2m.

The 21-year-old midfielder has so far notched up five appearances in the Premier League for the north London side and he could find himself featuring more regularly for the Gunners in the coming weeks after Granit Xhaka was ruled out for three months due to a knee injury he picked up in the derby win over Tottenham last weekend.

With the Swiss midfielder expected to be out of action until the Christmas period, Lokonga could be given more of a chance to prove himself by Mikel Arteta.

Cullen played alongside Lokonga at Anderlecht last season, with the Belgian midfielder having scored three goals and made two assists in 33 league appearances last term.

And Irish midfielder Cullen has spoken glowingly of Lokonga following his transfer to the north London side.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cullen said: “Sambi is a top player and I think people have seen from his first few months at Arsenal what a player he is first and foremost, but there’s so much room for improvement as well.

“He’s still only 21 I think, so there’s plenty of time for him to improve and I’m sure he will. But at the same time, I know from playing with him last year that he’s got the ability to play in the Premier League.

“It always makes it easier to form a partnership when you’re playing alongside and around good players and Sambi is definitely one of them.

“He’s definitely one of the best midfielders I’ve played with in my career and I suppose the proof is in the pudding when a club like Arsenal come in and pay the money they did for him.

“He’s still got a lot of room to improve with his age and I’m sure he will do. He’ll no doubt be a success for Arsenal and I’m sure Arsenal fans will enjoy watching him over the period and seasons to come.”

Lokonga – who played the full 90 minutes in the 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in the League Cup – will be hoping to be involved when Arsenal travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip