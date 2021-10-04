Takehiro Tomiyasu makes vow to Arsenal fans after Brighton draw

Takehiro Tomiyasu has vowed to continue to get “better” for Arsenal after his fourth Premier League appearance of the season ended in a goalless draw at Brighton.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Gunners from Serie A side Bologna in the summer transfer window, played the full 90 minutes during the stalemate on the south coast on Saturday night as Arsenal’s winning run in the Premier League came to an end.

Tomiyasu earned lots of praise for his performance for the Gunners when they claimed a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby last month and he has started the Gunners’ last four games on the trot in the top flight.

The versatile defender admitted that both Arsenal and himself still have plenty of room for improvement after their stalemate at the Amex on Saturday.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Football365, Tomiyasu said: “It’s always difficult to play after (a game) against Tottenham but I think we had to be more aggressive.

“It was not enough for us. We have to think positively about one point because we couldn’t play our game – they controlled most of the time.

“But I think the atmosphere (in the changing room) is good because we took 10 points in the four games.

“We don’t have to be negative, we just focus on the next game after the international week.”

Tomiyasu is yet to lose a game as an Arsenal player after he made his debut for the Gunners in the 1-0 victory over Norwich City back in September.

“I don’t know about the first three games because I was not here,” he said.

“I played only four games but every game makes me develop, so I need to keep on going like this. I have to be better.

“I have to show my value also during training, otherwise I can’t play the games. I have to push myself every day.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool FC winger John Barnes claimed that Tomiyasu is not likely to continue playing as a right-back in Mikel Arteta’s team every week.

Speaking in an interview with BonusCodeBets, as quoted by Metro, Barnes said: “Takehiro Tomiyasu was solid in the game against Tottenham, but that’s a one-off.

“He is a centre-back originally despite playing right-back at the weekend. He may have played there [against Spurs] but that was just for that game.

“I’m not sure he’s going to play there every week, but, against Spurs, he was impressive.”

Tomiyasu scored two goals in 31 Serie A games for Bologna last season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip