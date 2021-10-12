Arsenal are weighing up a potential bid to re-sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Liverpool FC, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Gunners are considering a sensational swoop to bring the 28-year-old back to the north London club after four years at Liverpool FC.

The same article states that Oxlade-Chamberlain has grown frustrated at Liverpool FC due to a lack of first-team opportunities under Jurgen Klopp in the past couple of seasons.

According to the same story, the 28-year-old is thinking about the prospect of working under Mikel Arteta, with the pair having been team-mates when Arsene Wenger was in charge.

The Sun go on to report that the England international is hoping to inject his career with some fresh momentum after falling down the pecking order at the Anfield side.

However, the newspaper claims that Liverpool FC would now be open to selling Oxlade-Chamberlain despite spending £35m on the former Southampton youth graduate in 2017.

Liverpool FC have plenty of midfield options to fill the potential void left by Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott having broken into Klopp’s first team over the past 12 months or so.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has won the Premier League and the Champions League during his stint at Liverpool FC, while the England star has scored 14 times in 109 games in all competitions.

His impact on the Liverpool FC team has been limited by a series of injury problems, with his first setback of note coming in a 5-2 win over AS Roma in the Champions League semi-final in 2017.

Former Liverpool FC captain Jamie Redknapp sympathised with Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury woes given that the Sky Sports pundit went through something similar at the Merseyside outfit.

“I feel sorry for Oxlade[-Chamberlain] because he’s picked up too many injuries within his career and he works so hard to get back,” Redknapp told Sky Sports back in May after Oxlade-Chamberlain scored in a 3-1 win over Burnley.

“It will just be a nice moment for him, to know that this could be the goal that potentially gets them into the Champions League.

“I know he’s won stuff there, but he will feel like he wants to play more of a part in this team and he’s definitely contributed to the game.”

