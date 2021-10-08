Arsenal have identified Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin as potential candidates to replace Alexandre Lacazette, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Gunners are putting together a shortlist of options given the uncertainty surrounding Lacazette’s long-term future at the north London club.

The same article states that Arsenal could sell Lacazette in the January transfer window to avoid losing the 30-year-old for nothing at the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Gunners are also considering a swoop to sign Club Brugge forward Noa Lang following his strong performances in the Belgian top flight.

Arsenal signed Lacazette in a £52m deal from Ligue 1 side Lyon in 2017 under Arsene Wenger, but the French striker has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot since Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery at The Emirates.

Calvert-Lewin has blossomed into a key player for Everton over the past season or so and posted a return of 16 goals in 33 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 campaign.

Aston Villa signed Watkins in a £28m deal from Brentford in September 2020 and the former Exeter City man went on to score 14 goals in 37 appearances in his first season in the Premier League.

Earlier this week, Watkins was quoted as saying that it would be a “dream to play for Arsenal”, fuelling transfer speculation surrounding his future.

“That’s the dream to play for Arsenal one day. But it’s a long shot,” Watkins is reported as saying by The Sun.

“It’s only because my family support them and stuff like that. But that’s a long-term [goal].”

