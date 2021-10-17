Arsenal are looking at Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a potential replacement for Alexandre Lacazette next summer, according to a report in England.

Website Football.London is reporting that Arsenal are looking to sign a long-term replacement for Lacazette, with the France international expected to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The same article states that home-grown talent Eddie Nketiah is also set to be released next summer following the 22-year-old’s failure to cement a place in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI at the north London side.

The story also points out that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has little over 18 months left to run on his current deal, casting some doubt on his future at Arsenal.

Football.London claim that Arsenal technical director Edu is working on a new signing to bolster Arteta’s attacking options ahead of the Spanish head coach’s third full season in charge.

The website suggests that Calvert-Lewin is at the top of Edu’s wish-list following his prolific performances for Everton over the past couple of seasons.

The England international satisfies a lot of Arsenal’s criteria in their search for a new striker, including age, home-grown status and potential to improve, according to the report.

Calvert-Lewin has scored three goals in three games in the 2021-22 season but the 24-year-old has struggled with an injury in recent weeks.

The former RB Leipzig striker has scored 39 times in his last two Premier League campaigns to establish himself as one of England’s best forwards in the top flight.

However, former Manchester City defender Danny Mills believes Calvert-Lewin would be making a mistake if he moved to Arsenal.

“I wouldn’t. Not right now, no,” Mills told talkSPORT earlier this month when asked if Calvert-Lewin should join Arsenal.

“When you look at what Rafa Benitez has done, the two players he has brought in. You look at Rafa Benitez’s pedigree and Mikel Arteta’s pedigree, I know where I’m going. I know who I believe will get it right long term.

“Everton have got a lot of money, they are very well backed financially, possibly will move into a new stadium, sooner rather than later. I think Dominic Calvert-Lewin will thrive under Rafa Benitez and I think he’ll get even better.

“If he goes to Arsenal, not sure what’s going to happen. Have (Arsenal) really got more chance of winning a trophy? I would say Everton and Arsenal are on par for winning a trophy. There’s not an awful lot between them.”

