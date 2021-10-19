Arsenal eye Alexandre Lacazette-Gareth Bale swap deal with Real Madrid – report

Arsenal are interested in a potential swap deal with Real Madrid involving Alexandre Lacazette and Gareth Bale, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Defensa Central, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Arsenal are eager to sign the former Tottenham winger to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options.

Bale has struggled to feature for Real Madrid due to form and fitness issues since Carlo Ancelotti took over the reins of the Spanish giants in the summer.

According to the same story, Arsenal are looking to capitalise on Bale’s situation and sign the Wales international to add more quality firepower to Arteta’s squad.

Defensa Central claim that the Gunners have already reached out to Real Madrid to propose a Lacazette-Bale swap deal ahead of the January transfer window.

The media outlet say that Arsenal have informed Bale that he would have to accept a wage cut if the north London side are going to have any hope of signing the former Southampton man.

The only stumbling block to a potential swap deal is Real Madrid’s lack of interest in France international Lacazette despite having pursued the 30-year-old in the past, according to the report.

Defensa Central state that los Blancos are no longer interested in signing Lacazette and instead are more likely to follow up their well-publicised interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Former Chelsea FC striker Tony Cascarino last month admitted that he has been surprised by Arteta’s treatment of Lacazette since taking over the reins at The Emirates.

“He [Arteta] made a lot of changes [vs Norwich], the big one was the goalkeeper, he brought in [Aaron] Ramsdale for Leno which is a brave call,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“Lacazette still can’t get in the starting line-up and I find that quite strange. Out of all the Arsenal strikers, I know they’ve got [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, but I think he’s more clinical, and I think he can get 10-15 goals quite comfortably.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip