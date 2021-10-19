Arsenal are set to rival Leicester City for Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi, according to a report in Scotland.

The Daily Record is reporting that the Gunners have earmarked Elyounoussi as a potential recruit to improve Mikel Arteta’s forward options at the north London side.

The same article states that Arsenal are looking to improve their attacking options as Arteta looks to guide the Gunners into Europe in his second full season in charge.

According to the same story, the north London side are in the market to sign a playmaker who is capable of creating more chances for their strikers but Arsenal face competition from their top-six rivals Leicester City.

The FA Cup winners have an advantage over Arsenal, though, because the Foxes can offer Elyounoussi the chance to play in Europe this season with their participation in the Europa League, the Daily Record adds.

The media outlet reveal that Arsenal and Leicester have been tracking the Norway international for over two years since before the 27-year-old joined Southampton.

Elyounoussi has scored one goal in six games in the Premier League this term, netting in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United back in August.

The Norwegian forward bagged a hat-trick and made two assists in an 8-0 rout of Newport in the League Cup earlier this season.

The former Celtic loan star continued his excellent form with two goals for Norway in a 2-0 win over Montenegro in their World Cup qualifier during the international break.

Arsenal have relied on Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard to create more chances in playmaker roles in the Gunners team in the 2021-22 Premier League season so far.

Arteta recently admitted that he has been impressed with Smith Rowe’s development at the north London side.

“I think the intention, the hunger and the ambition should be there,” Arteta told Arsenal’s website when asked about Smith Rowe earlier this month. “He’s capable of doing it.

“We want to ask players [to do] things they can achieve, and I’m sure Emile can improve that part of his game. He’s so willing to do it. He’s working on it almost every day and he’s asking the right questions. He’s getting better because he has a real hunger.

“To be fair, Emile is naturally like this. If anything, sometimes you have to tell him how good he is. He needs to believe how good he is.

“You have to encourage him to try [things] he’s capable of doing. He’s a joy to work with. It’s still very early in his career but we’re really happy to have him in the team.”

