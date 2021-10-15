Arsenal are prepared to make a £25m offer for Club Brugge forward Noa Lang in the January transfer window, according to a report in the Netherlands.

Dutch media outlet Voetbal24, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are looking to sign the Club Brugge forward in the upcoming transfer window to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attack.

The same article states that the Gunners are preparing a £25m offer for the newly-capped Netherlands international in order to win the race to sign Lang.

According to the same story, the north London side are facing competition from their Premier League rivals Leeds United and Serie A giants AC Milan for the 22-year-old.

Voetbal24 claim that Club Brugge are holding out for a transfer fee in the region of £33m for the Dutch winger.

Club Brugge could stand to make a significant profit on Lang after the Belgian side signed him in a £5m permanent deal from Ajax in the 2021 summer transfer window after an initial loan spell.

Lang scored 16 times and made seven assists in 29 games in the Belgian Pro League last term to earn himself a permanent move to Club Brugge.

The 22-year-old has Champions League experience under his belt after scoring one goal in eight appearances in Europe’s premier club competitions over the past two seasons.

Last month, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor urged Leeds United to challenge for Lang’s signature if the Netherlands international becomes available.

“They just need a number 10 who can get on the ball and make things happen,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider in September.

“That’s what they’re crying out for. Every team has got one, teams that haven’t are struggling.

“You need a player like that, especially when Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo aren’t scoring. They’re not scoring so they need something in there.

“If Lang’s available, definitely go and get him.”

