Arsenal could rival Leeds United and West Ham United for Club Brugge winger Noa Lang in the January transfer window, according to a report in the Netherlands.

Dutch media outlet Voetbal Belgie, as quoted by Football.London, is reporting that, as has been previously claimed elsewhere, Arsenal are interested in the Netherlands international following his impressive performances in the Belgian top flight over the past 18 months.

The same article states that the Gunners are set to be involved in a transfer battle with Premier League rivals Leeds United and West Ham alongside Serie A giants AC Milan for the attacker’s signature.

According to the same story, the north London side have been handed a boost in the race to sign Lang after Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach pulled out of the race for the 22-year-old.

Football.London go on to write that Club Brugge have set an asking price of £33m (€40m) for the former Ajax man in an attempt to dissuade potential suitors from making an offer.

The website report states that Club Brugge’s valuation of Lang put an end to Monchengladbach’s interest in the Netherlands international.

Lang’s current deal at the Belgian side runs until the end of the 2024-25 season, leaving Club Brugge in a strong negotiating position.

The 22-year-old scored three goals and made five assists in 12 games in the Belgian Pro League this season.

Lang netted 16 times in 29 times during a loan spell at Club Brugge from Ajax before he completed a permanent transfer this summer.

Earlier in October, former Nottingham Forest striker Pierre van Hooijdonk likened Lang’s playing style to former Arsenal captain Robin van Persie.

“The quality just radiates from him. He reminds me of Robin van Persie,” Van Hooijdonk is quoted as saying by HITC.

