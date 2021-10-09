Arsenal are interested in signing Zenit Saint Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun as a potential long-term replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Onze Mondial, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that the Gunners are looking at the Zenit forward to add more firepower to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The same article states that Lacazette is facing an uncertain future at Arsenal given that the France international has less than 12 months to run on his current deal at the north London side.

According to the same story, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus have all been linked with the 30-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

Onze Mondial claim that Arsenal are already working on signing a replacement for the £52m striker as the Gunners prepare for his potential departure in January.

The French website says that the north London side’s scouts have been watching Azmoun’s performances for the Russian club.

The report goes on to highlight an interview with Azmoun last month, in which he revealed that he rejected the opportunity to move to Arsenal’s bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Azmoun has scored 50 goals in the Russian Premier League over the past four seasons at Zenit, winning three league titles.

The former Rostov and Rubin Kazan striker has Champions League pedigree too, netting two times in 12 appearances in the Uefa competition.

In September, former Chelsea FC striker Tony Cascarino questioned Arteta’s decision to omit Lacazette from the Arsenal starting XI in favour of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“Lacazette still can’t get in the starting line-up and I find that quite strange,” Cascarino told talkSPORT last month.

“Out of all the Arsenal strikers, I know they’ve got Aubameyang, but I think he’s more clinical, and I think he can get 10-15 goals quite comfortably.”

