Arsenal are ready to compete with Manchester City for the signing of FC Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that Roberto looks set to leave FC Barcelona after negotiations over a new contract broke down.

The same article states that Roberto and FC Barcelona have been unable to agree terms despite the 29-year-old’s willingness to take a pay cut to remain at Camp Nou.

According to the same story, Arsenal and Manchester City have now been alerted to Roberto’s situation at the Camp Nou and the two Premier League clubs are interested in signing the Spain international.

The report states that Roberto is looking to secure a long-term contract given that the FC Barcelona midfielder is approaching his 30th birthday.

Fichajes highlight that Roberto’s relationship with FC Barcelona has also been impacted by the club’s poor form after the versatile midfielder was booed during their 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League earlier this season.

Roberto has scored two goals and has made one assist in eight games in La Liga this season as Ronald Koeman’s men continue to struggle without Lionel Messi.

The Spain international, who has netted 12 times in 315 games in all competitions during his FC Barcelona career, has won six La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League twice.

Arsenal – who beat Leeds United 2-0 to reach the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night – will take on Leicester City in Saturday’s early kick-off before Manchester City host Crystal Palace at The Etihad later in the afternoon.

