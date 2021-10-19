‘Massive’: Mark Lawrenson reacts to Liverpool FC’s 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid

Mark Lawrenson hailed Liverpool FC’s 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night as “massive” ahead of their clash against Manchester United this weekend.

The Reds travelled to the Spanish capital looking to secure a third successive win in the Champions League this season after dispatching AC Milan and FC Porto in their opening two games.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the eighth minute when Mohamed Salah’s deflected strike beat Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak to give the away side an early advantage.

Naby Keita doubled the Merseyside outfit’s lead in the 13th minute when the Guinea international produced an instinctive volley to put Liverpool FC in control of the Group B clash.

However, Antoine Griezmann scored twice in 14 minutes as Liverpool FC struggled defensively to level the Champions League fixture ahead of half-time in the stadium where the Reds lifted the European Cup for the sixth time in 2019.

The France international’s evening soured when he was sent off for a reckless tackle on Roberto Firmino in the 52nd minute to hand the momentum back to Liverpool FC.

The Reds restored their slender lead when Salah scored his second goal with 12 minutes left to play before Liverpool FC survived a late penalty scare in the Spanish capital.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson gave his verdict on the result ahead of Sunday’s home clash against Manchester United in the Premier League.

“It’s massive,” Lawrenson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Jurgen Klopp will have to pick both the good and bad bits out of it before Manchester United on Sunday. But Liverpool keep finding a way. They have nine points from three games so they may only need a draw at home to Atletico.”

The BBC Sport pundit added that Jurgen Klopp will have some issues that he’ll be looking to work on ahead of the north-west derby at Anfield this weekend.

Lawrenson added: “First and foremost, Liverpool have won, and that’s the most important thing. They played really well first 20 minutes and then were poor to end up at 2-2. Just a fabulous game. We’ve seen everything that can happen in football game. Liverpool had a few problems in this game, but they’ve won and you can’t take that away from them.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip