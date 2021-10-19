Jamie Carragher reacts to Naby Keita’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 3-2 win at Atletico Madrid

Jamie Carragher praised Naby Keita for his stunning goal in Liverpool FC’s 3-2 victory over 10-man Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC put themselves within touching distance of the Champions League knockout stage thanks to hard-fought win in a five-goal thriller at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Mohamed Salah, who netted a brilliant solo goal in their 5-0 win at Watford on Saturday, scored in his ninth consecutive game to break the deadlock in the eighth minute with a deflected strike.

Keita doubled the away side’s lead with a sumptuous first-time volley in the 13th minute to put Liverpool FC in command of the Champions League tie in the Spanish capital.

But Liverpool FC suffered a spectacular collapse before half-time as Antoine Griezmann scored twice in 14 minute to level the Group B clash at the break.

Keita was hauled off at half-time and the Guinea international was partly culpable for some poor defensive play in the lead up to Griezmann’s first goal.

The France forward was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Roberto Firmino in the 52nd minute before Salah scored the winner from the penalty spot with 12 minutes left to play.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher took Twitter in reaction to Keita’s volley.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Naby Lad! #ATLLIV @ChampionsLeague”

Former BT Sport presenter Gary Lineker heaped praise on Griezmann for his brace before the former FC Barcelona received his marching orders.

Lineker wrote on the social media app: “Griezmann is the new Salah.”

Liverpool FC will take on bitter rivals Manchester United in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

