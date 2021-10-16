Mark Lawrenson explains his prediction for Brentford v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Chelsea FC to ease to a 2-0 win against Brentford in the late kick-off in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues will be looking to cement their position at the top of the Premier League table after Thomas Tuchel’s side established a slender lead following their 3-1 victory over Southampton before the international break.

Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell hoisted Chelsea FC into first position in the Premier League standings and a point ahead of Liverpool FC.

Chelsea FC have won five of their seven Premier League games this term, dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC and a 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

Brentford have impressed in their debut campaign in the Premier League so far. They occupy seventh position in the table thanks to a return of 12 points.

The Bees were 3-0 winners against Arsenal in their Premier League opener at home before Liverpool FC were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw with the promoted side at the Brentford Community Stadium.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson reckons Chelsea FC will be able to manage a high-octane atmosphere at Brentford’s ground and secure three points in Saturday’s late kick-off.

“This is the first time these two west London clubs have met in the league since 1947 so Brentford’s ground will be rocking again for this one, but I just fancy Chelsea to silence them on Saturday,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Blues had a bit of a blip at the end of last month but they came through that, and I am expecting another professional performance from them this time.”

Chelsea FC have won their last two games against Brentford 4-0 in the FA Cup – but the Bees did manage to hold the Champions League holders to a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup fourth round in 2013 to force a replay.

Former Blues winger Pat Nevin has warned Tuchel’s side to expect a difficult game against Brentford when Chelsea FC make the trip across the English capital on Saturday evening.

“Brentford add yet another London Premier League derby to an already decent-sized list, as if Spurs, Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace weren’t enough!” Nevin told Chelsea FC’s website.

“I’m never sure if I should add Watford here but in all honestly it never really felt like a true London a derby when I played.

“Brentford may not exactly be an unknown quantity anymore but they are certainly a lot less familiar than the others, so the danger is clear.

“We will not be taking them lightly but then neither did Arsenal or West Ham. Still the top-tier newbies surprised their more renowned opponents by picking up all six points.

“There is a joyous excitement about the Bees that is infectious. With the fearless style they play I don’t mind admitting I want them to win most weeks, though obviously not this one!”

