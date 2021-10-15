Paul Merson predicts the scoreline of Brentford v Chelsea FC

Paul Merson is tipping Chelsea FC to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 win away to Brentford on Saturday evening.

The south west London side head into the game on the back of their 3-1 victory over Southampton at Stamford Bridge before the international break.

Thomas Tuchel’s men are a point clear of Liverpool FC heading into this weekend’s games, but the Blues could find themselves behind the Reds by the time they kick off on Saturday, with the Reds heading to Watford in the day’s lunchtime fixture.

Brentford, meanwhile, have made an electric start to their first season in the Premier League and have taken points off the likes of Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at home this term.

The Bees are currently in seventh place in the table and just four points behind their opponents heading into this game.

However, despite their strong start, former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson is backing Chelsea FC to claim the three points this weekend.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson predicted a 3-1 away win and said: “I’m going to be at this game! I keep betting against Brentford and they keep surprising me, so this has to be the time I get a prediction right? They keep on proving me wrong, but sooner or later surely I’ll be right.

“But all jokes aside, they’ve been absolutely brilliant this season and deservedly have a lot of points on the board at this stage of the Premier League campaign.

“I think Timo Werner will start alongside Romelu Lukaku for this one. Brentford play three at the back, so there will be a lot of space down the channels for runners to exploit.

“Werner has the pace to do exactly that and is coming on the back of a good outing for Germany, so he could get the nod for this one.”

Chelsea FC’s most recent two meetings against Brentford have come in the FA Cup in 2013 and 2017, with the Blues winning both of those games.

The Blues are expected to welcome back N’Golo Kante and Reece James after the pair returned to training last week following injury issues.

Chelsea FC are unbeaten on the road in the Premier League this season and have the best shot-conversion rate in the top flight this term at 15.3 per cent.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip