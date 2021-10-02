Gary Lineker reacts as Chelsea FC leave it late to beat Southampton 3-1

Gary Lineker took to social media to offer his reaction to Chelsea FC’s 3-1 victory over Southampton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell both scored late goals for the south west London side after James Ward-Prowse’s penalty had cancelled out Trevoh Chalobah’s early opener.

Southampton were reduced to 10 men in the 77th minute when goal-scorer Ward-Prowse was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Jorginho.

The win lifted Chelsea FC to the top of the Premier League table and left them two points ahead of Liverpool FC, who host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Werner’s goal, which was a finish from close range after an excellent assist from Cesar Azpilicueta, will come as something of a relief for the German forward as it marked his first Premier League strike of the season at the sixth time of asking.

Posting on Twitter after Werner’s goal to make it 2-1 to the Blues, England legend Lineker offered his reaction, writing: “And Werner scores what should be a late winner for @ChelseaFC. This is not a drill.”

Werner, who was making his third start of the season in the top flight, also earned praise from former Chelsea FC star Pat Nevin after he opened his Premier League account for the season.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live, Nevin said: “Well, you almost felt sorry for Timo Werner for what he has gone through recently. But that move is brilliant, the pinged pass by [Ross] Barkley is magnificent.

“The half-volley by Azpilicueta puts it across and a tap-in for Werner.”

And fellow BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks felt that Chelsea FC have rediscovered some of their best form again following their back to back defeats by Manchester City and Juventus.

Speaking after Werner’s goal, Crooks said: “What a ball from Azpilicueta, he plays a first time ball across the six yard box. That skill, under those circumstances, is top class.

“Chelsea are playing like they did at the start of the season, they have got their verve back.”

