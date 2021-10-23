Gary Lineker hailed Mason Mount as “wonderfully talented” after the Chelsea FC midfielder scored a hat-trick in Saturday’s 7-0 win over Norwich City at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues broke the deadlock through Mount in the eighth minute before Callum Hudson-Odoi doubled the home side’s lead to effectively end the Premier League clash as a contest.

Chelsea FC were 3-0 up before half-time when Mount teed up Reece James to give the Premier League leaders a commanding lead at the break in the English capital.

Ben Chilwell found the back of the net in the second half before Max Aarons netted an own goal to make it 5-0.

Mount completed a memorable afternoon with two goals in the final six minutes to complete his hat-trick on his return to the Chelsea FC team in the Premier League.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to rave about Mount after the England international’s superb treble.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “A hat-trick for the wonderfully talented @masonmount_10 as Chelsea win 7-0. Norwich might be in a spot of bother with just 2 points and a goal difference of -21 from 9 games. 🥴”

Chelsea FC have an impressive goal difference of 20 already this season thanks to their seven-goal haul and conceding just three times in the English top flight this term.

Mount, James and Hudson-Odoi are Chelsea FC youth graduates who managed to get on the score sheet in the Premier League tie to highlight the west London side’s ability to produce top talent.

Lineker was thrilled to see English players having such an influence on Chelsea FC’s landslide win.

Lineker added: “For all the money @ChelseaFC have spent, some of their most exciting players are the home grown youngsters. 3 of them on the scoresheet in the first half. Great to see.”

Chelsea FC will host Southampton in the League Cup mid-week before a trip to Newcastle United next weekend.

The Blues return to Champions League action with a trip to Malmo on 2 November.

