Chelsea FC draw up three-man shortlist to improve Thomas Tuchel’s defence – report

Chelsea FC are looking at three top-class centre-halves as Andreas Christenen and Antonio Rudiger continue to hold out on signing new deals at the south west London club, according to a report in England.

Website Eurosport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC are worried about Christensen and Rudiger’s failure to commit to new contracts, with their current deals set to expire at the end of this season.

The same article states that Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta are set to become free agents next summer too, despite the two veteran defenders still playing a key role in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

According to the same story, the Chelsea FC board are already working on potential deals to reinforce Tuchel’s defence ahead of his second full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Eurosport write that the Blues want to sign at least two high-profile centre-halves to provide cover for Christensen and Rudiger irrespective of what the duo ultimately decide regarding their futures in west London.

The media outlet reveal that Sevilla defender Jules Kounde remains on Chelsea FC’s wish-list despite the Blues missing out on a deal for the France international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The website goes on to add that Chelsea FC are also looking at the possibility of signing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus given that the Netherlands international is out of favour at Juventus.

Villarreal defender Pau Torres is another name being considered by Chelsea FC after the Spain international helped the Yellow Submarine to beat Manchester United in the Europa League final last term, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Rudiger’s contract talks earlier in the month.

“With Rudiger nothing has changed yet,” Romano said. “There are still talks with Chelsea but they haven’t agreed a new salary. So let’s see if they’ll be able to do it in the coming days or weeks. At the moment, they haven’t been able to do it.

“Chelsea are still talking to Rudiger – the talks haven’t collapsed.”

Chelsea FC are one point clear at the top of the Premier League table after their 7-0 thrashing of Norwich City last weekend.

The Blues will make the trip to Newcastle United on Saturday.

