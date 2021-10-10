‘He’s a great player’: Marcos Alonso sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Saul Niguez

Marcos Alonso is backing Saul Niguez to prove his worth at Chelsea FC despite the Spaniard’s slow start to life in the Premier League.

The Spanish midfielder is settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the south west London side from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal at the end of the summer transfer window.

Saul has not featured in the Premier League for the Blues since he was hauled off at half-time during the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in early September.

The 26-year-old’s only other appearance for Thomas Tuchel’s men came when he played 76 minutes of the Blues’ win over Aston Villa in the League Cup on 22 September.

Alonso, meanwhile, has been a regular starter in the Blues team this season and has featured in six of Chelsea FC’s seven games in the Premier League.

And the full-back is tipping his fellow compatriot to bounce back from his slow start and prove his worth in a Chelsea FC shirt during the course of the season.

Asked about Saul’s slow start at Stamford Bridge, Alonso told Cadena SER, as quoted by Metro: “Well, he’s a newcomer.

“He’s in the adaptation phase, but he’s a great player and he’s going to be very good for us.”

Speaking last month after his move to the Blues, Saul singled out veteran defender Thiago Silva as one of the players who had impressed him most following his move to Stamford Bridge.

Saul said: “I was very surprised by Thiago Silva. A person at 36 years, with the level he has, being a professional in the gym every day with us.

“He works not to get injured, he is always focused, he is very intelligent tactically and understands football very well.

“It guides you in the match. He understands football very well and has surprised me a lot for good (reasons).”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday evening when they travel to take on Brentford.

