Mino Raiola has been in contact with Chelsea FC and Manchester City about Matthijs de Ligt as the super-agent looks to orchestrate a transfer away from Juventus for the defender, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato is reporting that the 22-year-old’s representative is growing frustrated with his client’s lack of starting opportunities at both club and international level.

The same article states that Raiola is threatening to force a move away from Juventus due to his unhappiness at the fact that De Ligt is not a permanent fixture in the Juventus team.

According to the same story, however, De Ligt isn’t angling for a move and the Netherlands international is aware that he is seen as a future prospect for the Serie A giants.

Calciomercato claim that Raiola is still looking to move his client on despite De Ligt’s stance ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Italian media outlet write that Raiola has been in contact with Champions League winners Chelsea FC, Premier League holders Manchester City and La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

De Ligt’s touted £150m price tag would prove difficult for even the richest clubs to swing given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on transfers throughout Europe, the report concludes.

The Dutch centre-half has started five of Juve’s eight games in Serie A, scoring against Spezia last month.

De Ligt moved to Juventus in a €75m deal from Ajax in 2019 after the Italian side won the race to sign the promising Dutch defender ahead of stiff competition.

The 22-year-old has scored six times in 83 games in all competitions for Juve since his big-money move to Turin.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip