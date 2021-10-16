‘Maybe’: Gary Lineker sends message to Chelsea FC star during 1-0 win at Brentford

Gary Lineker was on hand to offer his reaction to Ben Chilwell's goal during Chelsea FC's 1-0 win over Brentford

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Saturday 16 October 2021, 19:27 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to offer his reaction to Ben Chilwell’s goal as Chelsea FC sealed a 1-0 win at Brentford to move back to the top of the Premier League table.

Chilwell fired Chelsea FC into the lead at the Brentford Community Stadium with a superb left-footed strike on the stroke of half-time.

It was the 24-year-old full-back’s second goal in as many games in the Premier League this season and it came on only his fifth appearance of the season in all competitions for the Blues.

With the Blues’ forwards having failed to find the net in the first half, England legend Lineker joked that maybe Chilwell should be starting in an attacking position for the south west London side.

Posting on his personal Twitter account after the opening goal, Lineker wrote: “Maybe @BenChilwell should start playing up front. Finisher.”

Lineker Tweet

Midway through the second half, Lineker also praised the home side for their bright display. “This @BrentfordFC side are a real handful,” he wrote on Twitter in the second half.

Lineker also praised Chelsea FC goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for his man-of-the-match performance after he made a number of crucial saves in the second half to deny Brentford an equaliser. He tweeted tweeted: “Boy oh boy, what a performance from Mendy.”

Chilwell has already managed to score almost more than he did in the whole of last season, when the full-back netted three times and made five assists in 27 Premier League games for Chelsea FC.

He also netted once in 10 Champions League games en route to the Blues winning the competition last season.

Chelsea FC will now turn their attentions to European affairs and their Champions League clash against Malmo at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

