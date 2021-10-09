‘I think it looks good’: Chelsea FC star hints he’s close to signing new contract

Andreas Christensen has dropped a major hint that he is close to signing a new contract at Chelsea FC to end the speculation about his future.

The Denmark defender’s current deal at Stamford Bridge is due to expire at the end of this season, and his contractual situation has prompted suggestions that he could be set to leave the south west London side next year.

Christensen has been in good form for Chelsea FC since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at the club back in January. This season, he has been a regular fixture in the Blues’ starting line-up, featuring in five of their seven Premier League games and both of their Champions League outings so far.

Now, the 25-year-old central defender has hinted that he is closing in on signing a new contract with the south west London side.

Asked about his future, Christensen said: “It’s hard to say how things will end up.

“There is a lot of talk. I will not say too much, but I think it looks good. I am happy to be at Chelsea.”

Christensen has found himself as a regular fixture in the Blues team since Tuchel’s appointment after he had struggled for game-time under former manager Frank Lampard.

Speaking last month, the Danish defender revealed that he has been enjoying playing under the German head coach at Stamford Bridge.

Christensen said: “I know he believes in me. I’ve played a big role since he came in.

“I had a difficult period but luckily now it’s going the right way for me. Things can move fast in this world but the most important thing is just that I have never given up.”

He added: “We’ve won the Champions League and the Super Cup so I’m very happy to be at the club right now.

“I feel like Chelsea are the right place to be in England.”

Chelsea FC currently lead the way at the top of the Premier League table and will be back in action with a trip to Brentford next weekend.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip