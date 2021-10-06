Antonio Rudiger sends open message to Chelsea FC fans about his future

Antonio Rudiger has admitted that he has been flattered by reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munich but insists that he “feels good” at Chelsea FC.

The German defender has been earning lots of praise for his strong performances so far this season after having found himself as a regular in the starting line-up.

Indeed, Rudiger has started all seven of Chelsea FC’s Premier League games to help them to build a one-point lead at the top of the table.

The 28-year-old had struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team under Frank Lampard last season – when he made 19 Premier League appearances – but quickly won over Tuchel after he was appointed back in January.

The central defender’s future has become a talking point in recent months due mainly to the fact that his current contract at Chelsea FC is due to expire at the end of this season.

There have been suggestions that Rudiger could be a target for German side Bayern Munich – but although the defender was “honoured” both those claims, he says he is happy at Stamford Bridge for the time being.

Asked whether he would like to return to the Bundesliga next summer, Rudiger said: “I feel good at Chelsea where I am now, so that fits.

“The interest from Bayern Munich honours me because that shows that I’ve done a few things right recently, but I won’t let that distract me.”

Recent reports have suggested that talks about a new contract for Rudiger at Chelsea FC are “on hold”, and that both Bayern Munich and Juventus are possibly interested in securing his signature.

Sky Sport Germany recently reported that Rudiger’s contract situation is “completely open” as the clock ticks down on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger made one assist in 11 Champions League games last season en route to helping the south west London side to win the trophy.

He will be expecting to make his eighth start of the season in the Premier League when the Blues take on Brentford after the international break.