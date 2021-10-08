Glen Johnson has urged Chelsea FC to sort out the future of Antonio Rudiger as the clock ticks down on the defender’s contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old Germany international has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this term and has started all seven of the south west London side’s games in the Premier League.

Rudiger’s situation at Stamford Bridge, however, has been a talking point lately due to the fact that his current contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

As things stand, central defender Rudiger would be free to discuss a potential move away from Stamford Bridge in January, and he could end up leaving the club on a free transfer next summer.

Former Blues star Johnson says that Rudiger is a “great asset” to Chelsea FC and has urged the Stamford Bridge hierarchy to “lock him down” to a new contract.

Asked about the prospect of Rudiger leaving Chelsea FC next year, Johnson told bettingodds.com: “It would be a loss.

“He’s clearly revamped his Chelsea career under Thomas Tuchel and when he’s playing the way he has been then he’s a great asset to Chelsea, so if he was to go on a free contract then he will be missed.

“To find great players in form is hard to come by as we know, but from a business perspective as well, you can’t let top players leave for free.

“If he’s their best defender or not, letting a player leave on a free never makes sense. Whilst he’s playing like this, they should lock him down in my opinion.”

Speaking last month, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand claimed that Rudiger has established himself as the best central defender in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at Stamford Bridge back in January.

Ferdinand said: “Since Tuchel has come I think he’s arguably been the best centre-back. I think him and [Ruben] Dias would have been close but the effect he has had on his team has been immense.

“Under Frank [Lampard], it was evident he wasn’t Frank’s cup of tea. He didn’t really like him. There was rumours there were trying to put him in the market to be sold.

“In Germany, he’s always been highly thought of. But when the manager doesn’t rate you and you can feel that, I don’t care who you are your confidence takes a beating and it’s hard to perform at that level.”

Rudiger has made nine starts in total in the Premier League and Champions League this season and will be expected to feature when the Blues travel Brentford after the international break on Saturday 16 October.

