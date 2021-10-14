Brentford boss: ‘Enormously intelligent’ Chelsea FC star one of the best in the world

Chelsea FC star Andreas Christensen is one of the best defenders in the world on current form, according to Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

The Danish defender has been given a new lease of life at Stamford Bridge following Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as Frank Lampard’s successor back in January.

After struggling to hold down a regular spot in the first team under former manager Lampard, Christensen has established himself as one of the Blues’ key players at the back in recent months.

The 25-year-old has started five of Chelsea FC’s seven games in the Premier League this term and has also featured in both of their Champions League fixtures so far.

The Denmark international will be expecting to be involved when Chelsea FC travel to take on newly-promoted Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

And Bees boss Frank has been full of praise for Christensen ahead of the London derby clash.

Speaking in an interview with Danish publication Bold, Frank said of Christensen: “At the moment, he is one of the best defenders in the world.

“He has always been enormously intelligent on the pitch, meaning very quick to anticipate all situations offensively and defensively.

“He is technically hugely strong for a defender in terms of bringing the ball forward, passing and making good choices.

“He is also foresighted and fast at the same time, so it’s almost the complete package.”

Christensen’s situation at Chelsea FC has been a talking point lately due to the fact that his current contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

However, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano, the Dane is on the verge of penning a new deal with the Blues to keep him at Stamford Bridge beyond next summer.

Posting on Twitter earlier this week, Romano said: “Chelsea have an agreement in place with Andreas Christensen to extend his contract. Matter of time to sign paperworks, after final clauses to be fixed.

“Two clubs showed interest in Christensen in the last weeks – but no chance for talks as he’s set to sign the new deal.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip