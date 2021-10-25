Garth Crooks heaped praise on Reece James as he picked him in his Premier League team of the week following his sparkling display in Chelsea FC’s 7-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday.

James scored one of the Blues’ seven goals at Stamford Bridge as Thomas Tuchel’s men ran riot in front of their home fans and cemented their place at the top of the Premier League table.

Mason Mount scored a hat-trick and added to goals from James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell and a Max Aarons own-goal as the Blues kept their place at the top of the English top flight.

The 21-year-old James has been in great form for the Blues since having broken into the first team under former manager Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

This season, the full-back has already scored two goals and made two assists in six Premier League games for the south west London side.

Former Tottenham star Crooks has been impressed by James’ input and says that the youngster is the “jewel in the crown” in terms of the talent that’s come through Chelsea FC’s academy recently.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “I’m in awe of a Chelsea squad that is producing some amazing home-grown talent.

“Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and without doubt the jewel in the crown, James. There was a time, not so long ago, when English players couldn’t get a game in the Premier league. Not anymore.

“The Premier League academy system seems to be working and that took major investment. Norwich please take note.”

Crooks also singled out Mount for special praise after his impressive hat-trick against the Canaries.

“It was good to see Mount back in a Chelsea shirt and among the goals again,” he added after picking Mount in his team of the week.

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to take on Newcastle United.

Before that, the Blues will face Southampton in the League Cup at home on Tuesday night.

