Garth Crooks was full of praise for Trevoh Chalobah’s prowess in front of goal after he scored in Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win over Southampton at the weekend.

Chalobah scored the opener for Thomas Tuchel’s men against the Saints with a diving header from a corner in the ninth minute at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC were pegged back by James Ward-Prowse’s penalty in the second half, but quick-fire strikes from Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell made the points secure for the home side as they moved to the top of the Premier League table.

The 22-year-old Chalobah has impressed when he has been called upon by Tuchel this season and he has now scored two goals in four appearances in the Premier League this term.

Former Tottenham star Crooks was particularly impressed by the way the Sierra Leone-born player attacked the set-piece to hand Chelsea FC the lead early in the first half.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “I’m always fascinated by defenders who have a genuine appetite for goals.

“Trevoh Chalobah scored a cracker against Crystal Palace earlier in the season but his goal against Southampton was particularly interesting.

“His movement away from the ball on the set-piece was instinctive. He knew exactly where the ball was going to fall.

“Most defenders know how to attack the ball especially in the air but few know how to read where it is likely drop in order to apply a timely finish. Chalobah does.”

Chalobah, who joined Chelsea FC aged eight back in 2007, is back at Stamford Bridge after spending last season on loan to French side Lorient. He scored two goals and made two assists in 29 Ligue 1 appearances last term.

The defender – who made his senior debut for Chelsea FC in the Uefa Super Cup win over Villarreal in August – will now be hoping to help the south west London side to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

As things stand, Chelsea FC are top of the table and one point ahead of closest challengers Liverpool FC.

