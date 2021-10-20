Chelsea FC told they ‘don’t need’ to re-sign Eden Hazard from Real Madrid

Chelsea FC “don’t need” to re-sign Eden Hazard from Real Madrid because the Belgian wouldn’t fit into their current set-up, according to Steve McManaman.

The Belgian playmaker’s situation at Real Madrid has been something of a source of speculation in recent months mainly because of his struggles to find consistent form for the Spanish side.

The 30-year-old has suffered with a string of injuries since his move to Real Madrid from Chelsea FC in the summer of 2019 – and the former Blues star was limited to just seven starts in the Spanish league last season.

Hazard has only scored four La Liga goals since his big-money move to the Bernabeu and his stuttering form has prompted suggestions that Real Madrid could look to offload him.

However, with Chelsea FC flying high at the top of the table fresh from having signed Romelu Lukaku in the summer, former Liverpool FC star McManaman doesn’t believes that the Blues should look to make a move for Hazard.

“He wouldn’t even be guaranteed a place in Chelsea’s current starting eleven,” McManaman told horseracing.net when asked about Hazard. “He’s a couple of years older than when he left Chelsea and his form has dipped.

“That final year at Chelsea was outstanding, but owing to injury he hasn’t hit those heights again.

“I wouldn’t have thought he’d be the type of player Chelsea would be going for now. They’ve got Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and now Romelu Lukaku. They don’t need him.”

Hazard scored 16 goals and made 15 assists in 37 Premier League games in his final season at Stamford Bridge in 2018-19 as Chelsea FC finished third before his big-money move that summer.

The player himself was asked about a potential transfer back to Chelsea FC in the summer but Hazard categorically ruled out a possible move.

“I still have a three-year contract with Real Madrid, so going back to England is out of the question,” Hazard said back in June.

“Everyone knows that my first two years were not good, so first I want to prove myself at Real Madrid. I will do everything to do that.

“I certainly don’t see myself leaving Madrid, given the contract situation. I know myself and I know when I’m in shape. If that’s the case, I can give it my all for Real next season. That’s my plan.”

Chelsea FC will host Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday in the lunchtime kick-off as they look to keep their place at the top of the table.

