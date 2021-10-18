Garth Crooks singled out the “quite magnificent” Edouard Mendy for special praise after his man-of-the-match performance helped Chelsea FC to claim a 1-0 win at Brentford on Saturday.

The Blues goalkeeper was in superb form throughout the clash and especially in the second half, when he produced a string of fantastic saves to deny Brentford an equaliser.

Mendy helped Chelsea FC to keep a clean sheet and ensure that Ben Chilwell’s strike on the stroke of half-time ended up being the winner for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

The victory, Chelsea FC’s sixth of the season in the Premier League, moved them back to the top of the table and left them a point clear of Liverpool FC.

Former Tottenham star Crooks was highly impressed by what he saw from Mendy on Saturday night and picked him as the goalkeeper in his Premier League team of the week.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “The days when goalkeepers are expected to put their bodies on the line week in week out have long gone. They do their job and go home.

“Edouard Mendy, on the other hand, had the ball smashed in his face in a way that would have knocked mere mortals out cold. The Senegal international simply shook his head, sprung to his feet and went on to make a number of fantastic saves.

“The tip over the bar from Christian Norgaard’s overhead kick was quite magnificent. Brentford’s manager Thomas Frank said in his post-match interview that he thought Chelsea were lucky. No, Mendy was outstanding.”

Speaking after Saturday’s game, Mendy himself admitted that he was thrilled by the level of his display against the Bees.

“I am happy with how I performed,” Mendy said. “It’s down to hard work. I prepared during the week with my team-mates and coaches to help the team, and I was able to do that.

“We knew we were coming up against a very difficult team. They have shown that since they got promoted to the Premier League, especially at home against Arsenal and Liverpool. That makes it a really good result.

“It was very hard. There was so much intensity in the game, and a great atmosphere. We had to suffer and we suffered together. We passed the hurdle together. It’s a positive and now we need to build on this momentum in the Champions League.”

Chelsea FC are now preparing for their home clash against Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night as they aim to bounce back from their 1-0 loss at Juventus last time out.

