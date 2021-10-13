‘He never gives up’: Olivier Giroud reveals what impresses him most about Chelsea FC star

Olivier Giroud has talked up the importance of N’Golo Kante for Chelsea FC and the France national team, claiming that the midfielder “hates losing” and “never gives up”.

Since his move to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City in the summer of 2016, Kante has established himself as one of the finest holding midfielders in world football.

After having helped Leicester to win the Premier League title in the 2015-16 campaign, his performances for Chelsea FC played a big role in them winning the title in the following season.

Kante has also won the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League since his transfer to Stamford Bridge, and he was part of the France team that lifted the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Giroud has played alongside Kante for club and country and the French striker has now delivered a fascinating insight into what his team-mate is like behind the scenes.

“We’ve been playing chess – I have to say he’s better than me,” Giroud told talkSPORT. “I’ve been winning some with him. I asked him to play Scrabble and I’m definitely better than him, so much better.

“He’s a funny person, top man and he hates losing. Sometimes he tries everything to win and that’s funny with him. That’s why we created this song with the national team that he always tries find a way always to avoid defeat.

“He never gives up. On the pitch he tries to step up and is massively important for Chelsea and the national team. Off the pitch, he hates losing and sometimes makes him a bit upset and angry. I always try to joke with him, he’s a top man.”

The 30-year-old Kante has found his playing time in the Premier League to be limited so far this season due to injury and also testing positive for Covid-19. He has scored one goal in four Premier League games in the current campaign.

He produced a fine performance in Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win over Tottenham back in September, scoring one of the Blues’ goal in the London derby triumph.

Speaking after that game, Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel was quick to lavish praise on the midfielder.

“If you have N’Golo [in your team], you have something that everybody is looking for,” said Tuchel after the win over Spurs.

“You have everything that you need in midfield. You have work-rate, intensity, ball-wins, skilful play, off the ball, with the ball, dribbling, drive and, today, even a goal.

“I see this every day in training and it’s hard to believe how good he is. Don’t make the mistake of reducing him to ball-wins. He plays excellent in every possession game we have in training.”

Chelsea FC, who currently lead the way at the top of the Premier League table, will return to action with a trip to Brentford on Saturday evening.

