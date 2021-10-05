Glen Johnson refuses to alter his Chelsea FC prediction for this season

Glen Johnson is still backing Chelsea FC to win the Premier League title this season ahead of Manchester City.

The Blues moved to the top of the Premier League table at the weekend after they claimed a 3-1 win over Southampton at Stamford Bridge, thanks to late goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount after James Ward-Prowse’s penalty had cancelled out Trevoh Chalobah’s opener.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton earlier in the day – and Liverpool FC and Manchester City played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday as the Blues’ closest rivals all dropped points.

Chelsea FC – who lost 1-0 to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge recently – are now a point clear at the top of the Premier League table as they look to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the title this season.

Despite Manchester City’s recent impressive results against Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC, former full-back Johnson still feels that Thomas Tuchel’s side are the team to beat in the top flight this term.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com, Johnson said: “I’ve always backed Chelsea for the title this season and I’m not going to change that mindset so early on in the season.

“It’s not that I believe that Chelsea are going to completely dominate the league this season because they, as well as Manchester City and Liverpool, are three fantastic teams.

“Earlier on in the season, I believed that Chelsea had more going in their favour, but then you watch that second-half between Liverpool and Manchester City then you wouldn’t be surprised if any of those two sides won the Premier League either.

“Manchester City are obviously great but sometimes I watch them and they’re missing a gap in that number nine role.

“Sometimes their players are so good that it allows them to get away with it, but in the big games that missing forward could mean all the difference.

“However City’s squad is so strong that they can deal with a lot of situations that are thrown their way.”

Chelsea FC have a relatively kind run of fixtures coming up after the international break. The Blues will travel to Brentford on 16 October before clashes against Norwich City, Newcastle United and Burnley.

They are next in Champions League action with a home clash against Malmo after the disappointment of their 1-0 loss to Juventus last week.

