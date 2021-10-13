Chelsea FC could end up re-signing Tammy Abraham from AS Roma in the future if he continues to shine for the Italian club, according to Glen Johnson.

The 24-year-old striker ended up signing for the Serie A side back in August after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge by Thomas Tuchel.

Abraham joined Roma in a move reported to be worth around £34m and it was claimed that the deal also included a buy-back clause set at around £68m.

The striker has made a solid start to life in the Italian capital under former Chelsea FC and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, scoring two goals and making two assists in seven Serie A games.

And former Chelsea FC full-back feels that the Blues could well end up bringing the English forward back to Stamford Bridge in a few years.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com, Johnson said: “He’s scoring goals, enjoying his football again and he’s got a lot to offer. And naturally all the big teams are going to want strikers who are scoring goals.

“Chelsea have shown in the past that they’re not embarrassed to sign somebody back for a lot more money than they sold them for. If he continues to score goals then I think yeah they would be interested. Strikers are hard to come by, aren’t they?

“As a young Englishman, we’re all brought up to want to play in the Premier League, so I’m sure he’ll want to come back one day to settle some scores.”

“I can also see him being part of the England set-up at Qatar 2022. He’s got age on his side. He’s a big physical lad, and for me he’s decent in front of goal as well. If he continues to score goals then he’s going to be hard to look past isn’t he?”

Abraham opted to leave Chelsea FC in the summer after he was limited to just 12 starts in the Premier League under Tuchel and Frank Lampard. He still managed to score six goals and make one assist in 22 Premier League games last term.

He also scored one goal and made one assist in five Champions League games but was left out of the squad for the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.

Speaking just after his move to AS Roma was announced, Abraham outlined why he had chosen to move to the Italian club.

“You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately,” said Abraham.

“Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.

“It’s a massive honour to be the number nine at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

