Thomas Tuchel confirms two Chelsea FC stars will be sidelined for ‘a while’

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku will be sidelined for “a while” after the pair picked up injuries in the first half of Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Malmo on Wednesday night.

The south west London side produced a solid display in front of their home fans as they took another step closer towards qualification to the Champions League knockout stage thanks to goals from Andreas Christensen, Jorginho and Kai Havertz.

The one negative for the Blues on an otherwise excellent night were the injuries suffered by Werner and Lukaku, with the Belgian lasting just 23 minutes and the German being replaced on the stroke of half-time.

Tuchel was asked for an update on the pair at his post-match news conference on Wednesday night and the Blues boss admitted that it looks as though they will be on the sidelines for significant spells.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel said: “Romelu twisted his ankle when he was fouled in the box and Timo has a hamstring injury, so it will take a while for both of them. We need more examinations to be more precise but they will be out for some matches.

“It was necessary that Romelu was on the pitch, he started very strong. I spoke with him about the situation, that I think he carries a bit of a mental fatigue around with him, and that I think it’s also normal, but he’s our number nine, he’s our reference up front and the best thing against mental fatigue is a goal and we knew that we could be the dominant team.

“We knew today we built a fast attack with Mason and Timo around him, and him as the reference point up front in the middle, and I had a strong belief that he could in a Champions League match turn things around in terms of scoring and being decisive, which he actually did because he was super strong in our start and he took the foul, so maybe without him it’s not 2-0.

“I don’t regret it because it’s not a muscle injury and not from physical fatigue, he is more a little bit overplayed. That is just my opinion, maybe I’m not even right, and it was the moment to give him confidence and let him play.

“I don’t regret it because he was decisive and things like this can happen, it’s just bad luck.”

The result left Chelsea FC second in Group H, and three points behind leaders Juventus.

Next up for Chelsea FC is a home clash against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon – and Tuchel said that he wants more of the same from his team when they welcome the Canaries to south west London this weekend.

“We will have to check now the data, we have to be very professional in recovery, because it will be an easy preparation,” he said. “We will want the same performance again. This will be maybe one of the shortest pre-match meetings in my history of coaching because we want everything on the same level.

“We want the same energy, same amount of sprints, same deep runs, same ball wins and same effort. We have the chance to switch on some positions, to demand from everybody the same input, and then let’s see.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip