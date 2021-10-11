Thomas Tuchel has lavished praise on the “very intelligent” Jorginho and says that the Chelsea FC midfielder “deserves” to win the Ballon d’Or.

The Italy international was recently named on this year’s 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or after his sparkling performances for club and country lately.

Jorginho produced some excellent displays for Chelsea FC last season as he helped them to win the Champions League under Tuchel after sealing a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Indeed, the 29-year-old featured 12 times for the Blues on the road to their Champions League success, scoring one goal and making one assist in Europe’s elite club competition.

After having scored seven goals and making one assist in 28 Premier League games last term, Jorginho went on to be one of Italy’s key players during their triumphant Euro 2020 campaign over the summer, featuring seven times for Roberto Mancini’s men.

Blues boss Tuchel has now singled out Jorginho for special praise after he was named on the shortlist for the prestigious individual award.

Speaking at a Gazzetta dello Sport event, as quoted by Metro, Tuchel said of Jorginho: “He deserves it, he is one of those who deserve to win the Ballon d’Or.

“He is a very intelligent player and it’s a pleasure to be his coach. The list of 30 candidates came out yesterday, but for me this list is not important as I do not judge them in that sense.

“These awards don’t make much sense to me. Obviously, the players crave these awards, but it is impossible to make a real comparison between all these players.”

Jorginho has already won an individual award this year after he was named as the Uefa Men’s Player of the Year back in August.

Speaking back in July after Italy won Euro 2020, Jorginho discussed his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.

“We all have dreams,” said Jorginho. “But, I’ll be honest, it depends on the criteria that the decision is based on.

“If we’re talking about talent then I know I’m not the best in the world. But if it’s going on titles, then nobody has won more than I have this season!

“How could I compare myself to [Lionel] Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? They’ve got completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria.”

Jorginho has featured in all seven of Chelsea FC’s Premier League games this season but is yet to score or record an assist.

