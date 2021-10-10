‘It’s very nice’: Kai Havertz sends heartfelt message to Chelsea FC fans

Kai Havertz has admitted his delight at hearing Chelsea FC fans’ new song for him after his Champions League heroics last season.

The Germany internatonal scored the all-important winner in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final back in May as he helped the Blues to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.

Havertz’s instrumental role in helping Chelsea FC to win the title has led to Blues fans creating a special song for the 22-year-old, who has scored one goal in the Premier League so far this term.

And the former Bayer Leverkusen star has revealed his delight at hearing the tune this season.

Asked about the song, Havertz told Chelsea FC’s website: “It’s very nice to hear these things.

“It’s a nice feeling when you’re on the pitch and you hear these songs, it’s incredible and of course a big thank you to all of them who are supporting me on the pitch, off the pitch.

“Also for the support I got over the last year because it was really tough at times and it was very nice and really helped me.”

Havertz went on to praise Blues striker Romelu Lukaku for the immediate impact he has had at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the Blues from Inter Milan in the summer.

Lukaku has already scored three goals in six appearances in the Premier League this season and Havertz has been delighted to line up with the Belgian forward.

He continued: “We have a lot of offensive players and sometimes we also switch the system. Sometimes I play as a number 10, sometimes as a number nine.

“I like the position I’m playing in this system very much and I’m enjoying it. It’s my favourite position, somewhere up front, and it’s very nice also to play these positions with these good players here.

“Romelu’s now maybe the point every defender is looking to. Sometimes two or three defenders are just on him, so it gives us a lot more space around him.

“He’s now had a few games here, so also it’s getting better when you are used to playing with him. Of course, he’s a brilliant striker, and I think in the last few matches he showed this very much.”

Chelsea FC are back in action after the international break when they take on Brentford away from home. The Blues are currently a point ahead of Liverpool FC at the top of the table.

