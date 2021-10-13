Pat Nevin warns Chelsea FC of ‘danger’ ahead of Brentford trip

Pat Nevin has warned Chelsea FC about the “danger” posed by Brentford ahead of the Blues’ trip across London in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Champions League holders head into the game leading the way at the top of the Premier League table, with Thomas Tuchel’s men a point clear of second-placed Liverpool FC after a strong start.

Chelsea FC have won five of their seven games in the Premier League so far this season and will be aiming to be one of the main challengers for the title this term.

Brentford have made a brilliant start to life in the English top flight following their promotion, and the Bees find themselves in seventh place in the table, just four points off top spot.

The newly-promoted side have achieved impressive results at home, beating Arsenal 2-0 and holding Liverpool FC to a thrilling 3-3 draw, as well as claiming a 2-1 win over West Ham last time out.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin has warned the Blues that they cannot afford to take the threat posed by Brentford lightly as they prepare for their return to Premier League action after the international break.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “Brentford add yet another London Premier League derby to an already decent-sized list, as if Spurs, Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace weren’t enough!

“I’m never sure if I should add Watford here but in all honestly it never really felt like a true London a derby when I played.

“Brentford may not exactly be an unknown quantity anymore but they are certainly a lot less familiar than the others, so the danger is clear.

“We will not be taking them lightly but then neither did Arsenal or West Ham. Still the top-tier newbies surprised their more renowned opponents by picking up all six points.

“There is a joyous excitement about the Bees that is infectious. With the fearless style they play I don’t mind admitting I want them to win most weeks, though obviously not this one!”

Chelsea FC last faced off with Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round in January 2017, with the Blues claiming a 4-0 victory in front of their home fans at Stamford Bridge.

The two sides have not faced each other in the league since a meeting in Division One back in March 1947.

