Jamie Carragher: What I really think about Chelsea FC this season

Jamie Carragher has described Chelsea FC as the “complete package” and he is backing the Blues to be one of the main title contenders along with Liverpool FC and Manchester City this season.

The south west London side have begun Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge strongly, winning five of their seven Premier League games to leave them a point clear of second-placed Liverpool FC in the table.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season and they moved to bolster their attacking line-up at Stamford Bridge with the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in the summer.

Lukaku has made a strong start to the campaign, scoring three goals in his first six Premier League appearances to help Chelsea FC top the table.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher feels that a centre-forward such as Lukaku is exactly what the Blues were missing and he feels there is no doubt that they will be one of the main contenders this term.

“The theory at the end of last season was Chelsea were a striker short of a title challenge,” Carragher told The Telegraph.

“With Romelu Lukaku added, they look the complete package and ready to match Liverpool and City stride for stride. Thomas Tuchel has joined the party in a three-horse title race.”

Carragher also feels that Liverpool FC are looking close to being back to their best this season as they aim to reclaim the title from Manchester City.

The Reds were twice pegged back by Manchester City and held to a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday but Jurgen Klopp’s men remain as the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League.

“The return of Virgil Van Dijk and knock-on effect of Fabinho moving into midfield means Liverpool resemble the side that won the title in 2020,” Carragher continued.

“I wondered if something had been lost from the team during lockdown. The first seven league games have been reassuring, showing the side can challenge again.”

Chelsea FC’s next Premier League game is a trip to Brentford after the international break. Liverpool FC, meanwhile, will travel to Watford.

